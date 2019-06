Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Puspha Sri Vani had a close shave on Saturday morning at Bhogapuram when the dais collapsed suddenly as she was about to address the locals and YSRCP workers.

However, no one was injured and security personnel promptly helped Ms. Sri Vani.

Ms. Sri Vani, who is a Member of Legislative Assembly from Kurupam of Vizianagaram, was recently elevated as Deputy Chief Minister.

She was on a visit to Bhogapuram and later left for Vizianagaram.