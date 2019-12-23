Dairy tech student ‘commits suicide’

A first year student of Dairy Technology at S.V. Veterinary University at Tirupati allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at his hostel room at Tirupati on Monday.

According to the SV University police, M. Vishnu of Viswanathapuram of Podili mandal of Prakasam district returned to the hostel from home on Sunday night. He was found hanging from the ceiling in the early hours of Monday. The police shifted the body to area hospital for autopsy and took up investigation. Financial problems is suspected to be the reason behind the student’s extreme step.

People in distress and suicidal tendencies can dial 1000 for help and counselling.

Five injured in cylinder blast

In another incident, five members of a family were injured in a cylinder blast at their residence at Tyagaraja Nagar in Madanapalle town on Monday. A cow close to the kitchen was killed on the spot due to the impact.

The Madanapalle police said that a cylinder in the kitchen exploded. The impact left five members of the family, including a couple in their 50s, their 25 year old daughter and two children below 10, who were asleep in the next room injured. The house was partially damaged. All the injured were rushed to the government hospital at Madanapalle and are under treatment. A case was registered.