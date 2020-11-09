Daily wage labourer found dead in A.P.

Kurnool

09 November 2020 13:22 IST

A 25-year-old daily wage labourer, Boggula Mahesh, resident of Budhwarpet in the city, has been murdered by some unidentified persons.

Three Town Circle Inspector said that while some stab injuries were there, it was not clear how he was killed. The body was found close to Gattappa School in the heart of the city. Mahesh is survived by wife.

The incident seems to have taken place sometime past midnight. Some people noticed the body in the morning and informed the police. The motive behind the murder was not clear and the police were investigating.

