Andhra Pradesh

Daily wage labourer found dead in A.P.

A 25-year-old daily wage labourer, Boggula Mahesh, resident of Budhwarpet in the city, has been murdered by some unidentified persons.

Three Town Circle Inspector said that while some stab injuries were there, it was not clear how he was killed. The body was found close to Gattappa School in the heart of the city. Mahesh is survived by wife.

The incident seems to have taken place sometime past midnight. Some people noticed the body in the morning and informed the police. The motive behind the murder was not clear and the police were investigating.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 9, 2020 1:23:16 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/daily-wage-labourer-found-dead-in-ap/article33056983.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY