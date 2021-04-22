Daily special express from Puri to Gunupur

A daily special express train will be run between Puri and Gunupur with effect from April 22.

The 08417 Puri-Gunupur special express will leave Puri daily at 9.30 a.m., with effect from April 22, to reach Naupada at 5.58 p.m. and depart at 6 p.m. to reach Gunupur at 8.50 p.m.

In the return direction, the 08418 Gunupur-Puri special express will leave Gunupur daily at 6 a.m., with effect from April 23 to reach Naupada at 8.43 a.m. and leave at 8.45 a.m. to reach Puri at 3.45 p.m. on the same day.

The train will stop at Sakhigopal, Birpurushottampur, Delang, Kanas Road PH, Motari, Khurda Road, Kaipadar Road, Tapang, Nirakarpur, Bhusandpur, Kaluparaghat, Kuhuri, Gangadharpur, Balugaon, Chilika, Khallikot, Rambha, Humma, Ganjam, Chhatrapur, Jagannathpur, Brahmapur, Sompeta, Mandasa Road, Palasa, Pundi, Naupada, Tekkali, Pathapatnam PH, Parlakhemundi, Kasinagar PH and Bansadhara between Puri and Gunupur, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

The train will have six Second Class and two Second Class-cum-Luggage/Disabled coaches.

Passengers are requested to strictly follow all the safety protocols before and during journey in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic. People should wear mask, without fail, at railway stations and in trains.