Daily recital of national anthem completes three years in Punganur

Denizens join the chorus in virtual mode from their homes

The daily recital of the national anthem in the Punganur municipality completed three years on the 75th Independence Day on Sunday as a 150-foot-long national flag was paraded with great enthusiasm as part of the celebrations.

The municipality with a population of 60,000 shot to fame on August 15, 2018, with the municipal authorities launching the novel programme of recital of the national anthem everyday.

As soon as the audio amplifiers blare the ‘Jana Gana Mana’, the town came to a standstill. Even the pedestrians and motorists stopped on their way to join the chorus. Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, the local legislator, has been supporting the programme.

As the daily practice completed three years this Independence Day, denizens led by Municipal Commissioner K.L. Varma joined to sing the national anthem. “This year, we have created a record of sorts by roping in around two-thirds of the population for the event who reicted the national anthem in unison in a virtual mode due to the coronavirus situation,” said Mr. Varma.

As per the plan, the denizens downloaded the national anthem on their mobile phones and recited with it from their respective houses.

A huge national flag measuring 150 feet was carried by students in the streets as balloons representing the colours of the national flag were released. Municipal Chairperson Aleem Basha took part in the celebration.