Daily positivity rate lowest in months at 3.19

State reports 16 deaths in the past 24 hours

The State reported 2,618 new COVID-19 infections and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours ending Sunday morning, taking the tally to 8,25,966 and the toll to 6,706. In the past week, an average of 17 deaths per day were reported.

The death rate remains at 0.81% and the recovery rate slightly increased to 96.32%. So far, 7,95,592 patients have recovered in the State, including 3,509 patients in the past day. This brings the number of active cases down to 23,668.

The daily positivity rate of the 82,405 samples tested in the past day was 3.19, the lowest in months, and the overall positivity rate of 81.11 lakh samples tested remains at 10.18%.

New cases and deaths

Five districts reported no new deaths while Krishna reported four deaths, the highest. Chitoor and Guntur reported three deaths each while West Godavari, East Godavari and Srikakulam reported one death each.

Chittoor reported 423 new infections and was the only district to see more than 400 infections. It was followed by Guntur with 387 cases and Krishna with 328 cases. Other districts reported fewer than 300 cases. They include West Godavari (296), East Godavari (291), Prakasam (255), Kadapa (125), Anantapur (123), Nellore (96), Srikakulam (95), Visakhapatnam (85), Vizianagaram (74) and Kurnool (40).

The district’s individual tallies are as follows: East Godavari (1,16,035), West Godavari (86,023), Chittoor (78,765), Guntur (67,607), Anantapur (64,729), Prakasam (59,656), Nellore (59,592), Kurnool (59,508), Visakhapatnam (55,898), Kadapa (52,205), Srikakulam (44,027), Krishna (39,652) and Vizianagaram (39,374).

Less than 1% activecases in three districts

Nellore has only 135 active cases (0.23%) and a recovery rate of 98.96%.

Similarly, Vizianagaram has 324 active cases and a 98.59% recovery rate while Kurnool has 377 active cases and 98.56% recovery rate. Srikakulam and Anantapur have 1.79% and 1.77% active cases respectively while other districts have 2.4% to 5% active cases. Krishna district has the lowest recovery rate at 91.13% and highest active cases of 7.44%.