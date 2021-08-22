Daily positivity rate lower than 2% for the third time this week

VIJAYAWADA

22 August 2021 00:11 IST

State reports 13 COVID-19 deaths and 1,217 infections in 24 hours

The State witnessed 13 COVID-19 deaths and 1,217 infections in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning, taking the toll to 13,715 and the cumulative tally to 20,01,255.

During the period, 1,535 patients recovered, pushing the number of recoveries to 19,72,399. The recovery rate stood at 98.56%. The number of active cases now stand at 15,141.

The daily positivity rate of 61,678 samples tested was 1.97%. It was lower than 2% for the third time this week. The overall positivity rate of the 2.60 crore samples tested so far was 7.69%. The last 10 lakh samples were tested in 15 days, and their positivity rate was 2.27%.

Krishna district reported four deaths during the last 24 hours. It was followed by Guntur and Prakasam (three each) and Chittoor, East Godavari and Visakhapatnam (one each). Seven districts reported no death during the period.

Nellore reported 198 infections during the period. It was followed by East Godavari (182), Chittoor (171), Krishna (136), West Godavari (123), Prakasam (113), Guntur (101), Visakhapatnam (58), Vizianagaram (47), Srikakulam (33), Kadapa (23), Anantapur (17) and Kurnool (15).

The overall district-wise tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,83,814), Chittoor (2,36,154), West Godavari (1,72,968), Guntur (1,71,353), Anantapur (1,56,907), Visakhapatnam (1,54,229), Nellore (1,38,734), Prakasam (1,32,506), Kurnool (1,23,672), Srikakulam (1,21,645), Krishna (1,12,443), Kadapa (1,11,896) and Vizianagaram (82,039).