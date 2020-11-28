Daily new cases stay below 50 in south coastal A.P.

ONGOLE/NELLORE

28 November 2020 00:11 IST

No deaths reported from Prakasam, Nellore districts

The COVID situation improved further in south coastal Andhra Pradesh as fresh cases subsided, while more patients recovered from the virus in the last 24 hours.

Continuing the positive trend, both Nellore and Prakasam districts reported zero deaths during the period. As a result, the death toll remained static at 1,072 — 577 in Prakasam district and 495 in Nellore district — according to a health bulletin released by the State government on Friday night.

Advertising

Advertising

New cases declined to 42 in the region during the period. The overall caseload stood at 1,24,308. With 158 patients making a recovery, the caseload came down to just 1,168. As a result, the recovery rate improved further to 98.59%.

For the first time in recent weeks, Prakasam district saw only 13 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 61,400. The active cases came down further to 422 in the district, where 60,401 patients made a recovery.

In Nellore district, 29 new cases took the case count to 62,908. The active cases dipped further to 746 as 113 patients recuperated during the period. So far, 62,162 patients have recovered from the virus in the district.