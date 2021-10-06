Daily infection tally less than 1,000 for sixth day in a row

State reports nine COVID-19 deaths and 800 cases in 24 hours

The State reported nine deaths due to COVID-19 and 800 infections in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning, taking the cumulative toll and tally to 14,228 and 20,54,663 respectively.

The daily infection tally was less than 1,000 for the sixth consecutive day. The number of samples tested in the past four days was lower than 50,000. The active cases tally dipped below 9,000 for the first time after 188 days. It reached 8,754 as 1,178 patients recovered in the past day.

The total recoveries and the recovery rate stood at 20,31,681 and 98.88%. The positivity rate of the 46,558 tests conducted in the past day was 1.72%. The daily positivity rate continued to be under 2% for the past 10 days.

East Godavari, Guntur and Krishna districts reported two deaths each in the past day, while Chittoor, Nellore and West Godavari reported one each.

Chittoor reported 222 infections in the past day. It was followed by West Godavari (213), Guntur (202), East Godavari (191), Prakasam (172), Nellore (141), Krishna (139), Visakhapatnam (84), Kadapa (36), Vizinagaram (27), Anantapur (21), Srikakulam (17) and Kurnool (6).

The overall district-wise tallies were as follows: East Godavari (2,92,018), Chittoor (2,44,702), West Godavari (1,78,231), Guntur (1,76,503), Anantapur (1,57,641), Visakhapatnam (1,56,861), Nellore (1,45,457), Prakasam (1,37,749), Kurnool (1,24,034), Srikakulam (1,22,763), Krishna (1,17,852), Kadapa (1,15,142) and Vizianagaram (82,815).