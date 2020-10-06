Daily hearing on capital pleas in HC from today

VIJAYAWADA

06 October 2020 01:26 IST

The pleas to be heard during the pre-lunch session

A full bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court comprising Chief Justice J.K. Maheswari, Justices Rakesh Kumar and M. Satyanarayana Murthy has decided to hear the numerous petitions filed against the shifting of capital from Amaravati to Visakhapatnam, on a daily basis from October 6 (Tuesday).

Advocate-General S. Sriram’s plea to vacate the interim order for a status quo on the construction of a State guest house in Visakhapatnam and a host of interlocutory applications and other related matters will come up for hearing on Tuesday, according to official sources.

Interim applications

As many as 225 interim applications have been filed in the High Court, most of them seeking a stay on the implementation of the A.P. Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act- 2020 and the A.P. Capital Region Development Authority (Repeal) Act- 2020 through which Visakhapatnam and Kurnool were proposed to be developed as the executive and judicial capitals respectively, leaving out Amaravati as the legislative capital. All the capital-related matters will be heard during the pre-lunch session henceforth.

Appeals for physical hearing might be considered only in respect of the main petitions. As per the High Court’s latest notification, the restrictions on its normal functioning in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic will be in force till November 3.