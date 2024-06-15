Vijayawada International Airport Director M. Lakshmikantha Reddy said the introduction of the a daily direct flight service between Vijayawada and Mumbai from Saturday, June 15, is a major milestone for the airport.

Mr. Lakshmikantha Reddy said Air India has introduced the daily flight service, A-320, between the two cities, which starts from Mumbai at 3.55 p.m. and reaches Vijayawada at 5.45 p.m. On the return journey, the flight leaves Vijayawada at 7.10 p.m. and reaches Mumbai at 9 p.m. This flight not only connects Western India to Vijayawada but also provides a connection to the International flight destinations of Middle East, Europe, U.S., etc, the Director said.

He added that Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath and Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashowri at the launch of the flight.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.