Daily direct flights launched between Vijayawada and Mumbai

Updated - June 15, 2024 07:51 pm IST

Published - June 15, 2024 06:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Air India flight, A-320, starts from Mumbai at 3.55 p.m. and reaches Vijayawada at 5.45 p.m; on the return journey, the flight leaves Vijayawada at 7.10 p.m. and reaches Mumbai at 9 p.m.

Nellore Sravani

Passengers waiting going through the security check to board the newly launched Vijayawada - Mumbai flight at the Vijayawada Airport near Gannavaram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. Rao

Vijayawada International Airport Director M. Lakshmikantha Reddy said the introduction of the a daily direct flight service between Vijayawada and Mumbai from Saturday, June 15, is a major milestone for the airport.

Mr. Lakshmikantha Reddy said Air India has introduced the daily flight service, A-320, between the two cities, which starts from Mumbai at 3.55 p.m. and reaches Vijayawada at 5.45 p.m. On the return journey, the flight leaves Vijayawada at 7.10 p.m. and reaches Mumbai at 9 p.m. This flight not only connects Western India to Vijayawada but also provides a connection to the International flight destinations of Middle East, Europe, U.S., etc, the Director said.

He added that Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath and Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashowri at the launch of the flight.

