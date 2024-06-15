Vijayawada International Airport Director M. Lakshmikantha Reddy said the introduction of the a daily direct flight service between Vijayawada and Mumbai from Saturday, June 15, is a major milestone for the airport.

Mr. Lakshmikantha Reddy said Air India has introduced the daily flight service, A-320, between the two cities, which starts from Mumbai at 3.55 p.m. and reaches Vijayawada at 5.45 p.m. On the return journey, the flight leaves Vijayawada at 7.10 p.m. and reaches Mumbai at 9 p.m. This flight not only connects Western India to Vijayawada but also provides a connection to the International flight destinations of Middle East, Europe, U.S., etc, the Director said.