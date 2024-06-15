GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daily direct flights launched between Vijayawada and Mumbai

Air India flight, A-320, starts from Mumbai at 3.55 p.m. and reaches Vijayawada at 5.45 p.m; on the return journey, the flight leaves Vijayawada at 7.10 p.m. and reaches Mumbai at 9 p.m.

Updated - June 15, 2024 06:33 pm IST

Published - June 15, 2024 06:31 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani
The introduction of the daily direct flight service between Vijayawada and Mumbai from Saturday, June 15, is a major milestone for the Vijayawada International Airport, says the airport Director.

The introduction of the daily direct flight service between Vijayawada and Mumbai from Saturday, June 15, is a major milestone for the Vijayawada International Airport, says the airport Director. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Vijayawada International Airport Director M. Lakshmikantha Reddy said the introduction of the a daily direct flight service between Vijayawada and Mumbai from Saturday, June 15, is a major milestone for the airport.

Mr. Lakshmikantha Reddy said Air India has introduced the daily flight service, A-320, between the two cities, which starts from Mumbai at 3.55 p.m. and reaches Vijayawada at 5.45 p.m. On the return journey, the flight leaves Vijayawada at 7.10 p.m. and reaches Mumbai at 9 p.m. This flight not only connects Western India to Vijayawada but also provides a connection to the International flight destinations of Middle East, Europe, U.S., etc, the Director said.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / air transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.