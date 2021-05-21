Daily deaths again cross 100 in A.P.

VIJAYAWADA

21 May 2021 21:59 IST

Over 20,000 new cases reported; toll inches close to 10,000

The State has again reported more than 100 deaths and 20,000 infections in a day. In the 24 hours ending Friday morning, 104 deaths due to COVID-19 and 20,937 infections were reported taking the toll close to ten thousand at 9,904 and tally to 15,42,079.

The number of recoveries increased to 13,23,019 as 20,811 patients recovered in the past day. The recovery rate remains at 85.89%. There were 2,09,156 active cases in the State.

The daily positivity rate has slightly come down to 20.67% as 1,01,281 samples were tested in the past day. The overall positivity rate of 1.84 crore samples was 8.36%.

Chittoor reported 15 new deaths and was followed by Prakasam and Vizianagaram which reported 10 new deaths each. East Godavari, Nellore and Visakhapatnam reported nine new deaths, while Krishna reported eight deaths. Anantapur, Guntur, Srikakulam and Kurnool reported seven deaths each and West Godavari reported six deaths. Kadapa reported no new deaths.

The districtwise new infections were as follows: East Godavari (3,475), Chittoor (3,063), Visakhapatnam (1,886), Anantapur (1,818), West Godavari (1,634), Guntur (1,463), Prakasam (1,296), Krishna (1,292), Nellore (1,246), Srikakulam (1,143), Kurnool (970), Vizianagaram (970) and Kadapa (721).

Srikakulam’s cumulative tally crossed one lakh and it was the ninth district to witness over one lakh infections during the pandemic. Meanwhile, East Godavari's tally almost crossed two lakh.

The district tallies were as follows: East Godavari (1,99,742), Chittoor (1,70,106), Guntur (1,40,741), West Godavari (1,28,772), Anantapur (1,25,061), Visakhapatnam (1,22,678), Nellore (1,09,828), Kurnool (1,05,651), Srikakulam (1,00,517), Prakasam (97,925), Kadapa (87,760), Krishna (81,585) and Vizianagaram (68,818).