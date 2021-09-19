Daily COVID toll dips to 9 in A.P.

Seven districts record zero deaths in 24 hours

COVID-19 claimed nine more lives in the State in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning. During the same period, 1,174 infections were reported. The cumulative toll and tally increased to 14,061 and 20,37,353 respectively.

The number of active cases came down to 14,653 as 1,309 patients recovered in the past day. The recovery rate stands at 98.59% as the total recoveries increased to 20,08,639.

The daily test positivity rate of 55,525 samples tested in the past day was 2.11% and that of the 2.76 crore tests conducted so far was 7.37%.

Guntur reported three deaths in the past day while Chittoor reported two and Kadapa, Krishna, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam reported one death each.

East Godavari reported 208 new infections. It was followed by Prakasam (161), Chittoor (159), Krishna (140), Guntur (131), Nellore (122), West Godavari (80), Kadapa (69), Visakhapatnam (55), Anantapur (18), Srikakulam (16), Vizianagaram (10) and Kurnool (5).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,89,005), Chittoor (2,41,855), West Godavari (1,76,533), Guntur (1,74,665), Anantapur (1,57,497), Visakhapatnam (1,56,106), Nellore (1,43,431), Prakasam (1,35,814), Kurnool (1,23,968), Srikakulam (1,22,533), Krishna (1,16,208), Kadapa (1,14,183) and Vizianagaram (82,660).