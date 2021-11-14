Daily COVID positivity rate below 1% in past two weeks

VIJAYAWADA

14 November 2021 00:46 IST

One death and 156 infections were reported in A.P. last 24 hours

The State reported one death due to COVID-19 and 156 infections in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning.

The only death was reported in the Krishna district which is the only district with more than 1% COVID mortality rate.

At 0.47%, the daily test positivity rate of the 32,987 samples tested in the past day was the lowest in the past 245 days. The daily test positivity rate during the past two weeks was less than 1% continuously for the first time since the beginning of the second wave in March. The average test positivity rate of the 4.71 lakh samples tested during the last 14 days was also below 1% at 0.78%.

The overall positivity rate of 2.99 crore tests remains at 6.91%.

The active cases tally came down to 3,128 after 254 patients recovered in the past day. The total recoveries and recovery rate stands at 20,52,230 and 99.15% respectively.

Chittoor and Guntur reported 34 infections each in the past day. They were followed by West Godavari (20), Krishna (19), Nellore (13), East Godavari (12), Visakhapatnam (11), Prakasam (6), Anantapur (5), Kurnool (4), Srikakulam (4), Vizianagaram (3) and Kadapa (1).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,94,375), Chittoor (2,47,507), West Godavari (1,79,335), Guntur (1,78,461), Visakhapatnam (1,58,093), Anantapur (1,57,923), Nellore (1,46,617), Prakasam (1,38,616), Kurnool (1,24,166), Srikakulam (1,23,270), Krishna (1,19,748), Kadapa (1,15,763) and Vizianagaram (83,001).