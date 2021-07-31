Daily COVID infection tally gradually increasing

At 22, daily death toll was highest in the past 10 days

The State reported 22 deaths due to COVID and 2,068 new infections in the 24 hours ending Friday morning. The daily death toll was highest in the past 10 days and there was a gradual rise during the past week.

The daily infection tally was also gradually increasing by the day since five days. The death toll reached 13,354 and the cumulative tally increased to 19,64,117. The recoveries and recovery rate increased to 19,29,565 and 98.24% respectively as 2,127 patients have recovered in the past day. There were 21,198 active cases in the state.

The daily positivity rate of the 80,641 samples tested in the past day was 2.68% and the overall positivity rate of the 2.44 crore samples tested was 8.02.

New cases

Prakasam district reported six new deaths while Krishna reported four and Chittoor and Guntur reported three each. Nellore reported two deaths and East Godavari, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram reported one death each. Four districts reported no death in the past day.

East Godavari reported 337 new infections. It was followed by Chittoor (315), Krishna (251), Prakasam (207), Nellore (205), West Godavari (198), Guntur (182), Kadapa (116), Visakhapatnam (90), Srikakulam (68), Anantapur (51), Vizianagaram (30) and Kurnool (18).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,77,014), Chittoor (2,30,714), West Godavari (1,69,632), Guntur (1,67,887), Anantapur (1,56,225), Visakhapatnam (1,52,353), Nellore (1,34,116), Prakasam (1,29,391), Kurnool (1,23,180), Srikakulam (1,20,569), Kadapa (1,10,199), Krishna (1,08,523) and Vizianagaram (81,419).