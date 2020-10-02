Daily COVID count declines to 277 cases

Five deaths were reported in the last 24 hours

Visakhapatnam district reported 277 new COVID-19 infections and five deaths in the last 24 hours, according to a COVID-19 bulletin released on Thursday.

The new cases take the COVID-19 infection tally to 50,817 and the district’s death toll to 406.

As many as 324 persons who were undergoing treatment for the virus were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of discharges to 46,607. The active cases further dropped to 3,804 on Thursday.

Out of 717 clusters in the district, 50 are very active and 25 are active, said Special Officer for COVID-19 and Principal of Andhra Medical College Dr P.V. Sudhakar. The district administration has denotified 192 clusters.