Daily COVID-19 toll highest in past nine days in A.P.

A health worker administering the COVID-19 vaccine at a centre in Vijayawada on Thursday.

VIJAYAWADA

30 July 2021 07:58 IST

Three districts account for 14 of 20 deaths; daily tally rises for third time in a row

The State reported 20 deaths and 2,107 new COVID infections in the 24 hours ending Thursday morning. The death toll increased to 13,332 and the cumulative tally reached 19,62,049.

The daily death toll was highest in the past nine days and the daily tally has gradually increased for the third time in a row. The recovery rate remains at 98.24% while the number of recoveries slightly increased to 19,27,438, including 1,807 recoveries in the past day. The number of active cases was 21,279.

The daily positivity rate of the 78,784 tests in the past day was 2.67% while the overall positivity rate of 2.44 crore samples tested was 8.04%.

No respite

Krishna district reported six deaths in the past day. It was the highest single-day toll among the districts. Chittoor and Prakasam reported four new deaths while Anantapur, East Godavari, Kadapa, Nellore, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari reported one new death each. Four districts reported no new death.

Chittoor reported 392 new infections in the past day. It was followed by East Godavari (316), Krishna (303), Nellore (242), Prakasam (200), Guntur (193) and Visakhapatnam (163). Six districts reported less than a hundred new infections. They include West Godavari (69), Anantapur (61), Kadapa (58), Srikakulam (44), Kurnool (38), Vizianagaram (28).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,76,677), Chittoor (2,30,399), West Godavari (1,69,434), Guntur (1,67,705), Anantapur (1,56,174), Visakhapatnam (1,52,263), Nellore (1,33,911), Prakasam (1,29,184), Kurnool (1,23,162), Srikakulam (1,20,501), Kadapa (1,10,083), Krishna (1,08,272) and Vizianagaram (81,389).