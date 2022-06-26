Daily COVID-19 tally crosses 100-mark in Andhra Pradesh

Chittoor, Guntur and Krishna record high test positivity rate

Active COVID-19 cases have crossed the 500-mark for the first time in the past three months in Andhra Pradesh. | Photo Credit: File photo by GIRI KVS

Chittoor, Guntur and Krishna record high test positivity rate

Andhra Pradesh reported 102 coronavirus infections in the 24 hours, ending Sunday morning (June 26). It is the highest single-day tally recorded in the past 112 days. The daily tally also breached the 100-mark first time since March 4.

The cumulative infection tally increased to 23,20,882 and the active cases crossed the 500-mark (518) for the first time in the past three months.

The total recoveries also increased to 23,05,633 including the 46 recoveries recorded in the past day.

Meanwhile, the test positivity rate (TPR) in four districts was more than 5% in the week between June 17 and June 23.

In Chittoor district, the test positivity rate was 6.99%, while it was 6.92% in Guntur, followed by Krishna (6.66%) and Vizianagaram (5.74%). The test positivity rate for other districts remained lower than 3%.