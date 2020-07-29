Daily count crosses the 10,000-mark in Andhra Pradesh

The State has reported a whopping 10,093 new COVID-19 infections and 65 deaths during the past 24 hours as of Wednesday morning.

It was the highest single-day tally of cases reported so far. Four districts reported more than 1, 000 new cases with East Godavari alone accounting for 1,676 new cases.

The overall tally surged to 1,20,390 and the death toll increased to 1,213. There are 63,771 active cases in the State and with 2,784 new recoveries, a total of 55, 406 patients (46%) have recovered so far.

New high in testing

Meanwhile, the State also tested a record number of 70,584 samples in a day for the first time and the positivity rate is 14.30%. The overall positivity rate of the total 18.20 lakh tests is 6.61%.

East Godavari reported 14 deaths in the past day besides the highest single-day tally among the districts. It is followed by Anantapur (1,371 new cases, 8 new deaths), Guntur (1,124, 3), Kurnool (1,091, 5), Visakhapatnam (841, 2), Chittoor (819,6), West Godavari (779, 2), Kadapa (734,3), Nellore (608,5), Srikakulam (496,2), Krishna (259,4), Prakasam (242,4) and Vizianagaram (53,7).

The district tallies of cases are as follows: East Godavari (17,739), Kurnool (14,471), Guntur (12,816), Anantapur (12,358), West Godavari (10,356), Chittoor (9,080),Visakhapatnam (8,559), Kadapa (6,477), Krishna (6,259), Nellore (5,753), Srikakulam (5,582), Prakasam (4,443) and Vizianagaram (3,602).

Krishna district continues to have the highest recovery rate of 70.8% due to less number of new cases and more recoveries daily. Next to it are Chittoor, Kadapa and Srikakulam which has a recovery rate of around 53%. Other districts have recovery rates between 52% and 33%.

East Godavari district, which has been witnessing a huge number of cases, has a recovery rate of just 32% and Visakhapatnam has the least recovery rate of 25%.