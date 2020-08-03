Daily count comes down to 7,822, but death toll stays high in A.P.

VIJAYAWADA

The State now has the third highest case load in the country, behind Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu

Sixty-three deaths and 7,822 new positive cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases in the State to 1,66,586 and the overall death toll to 1,537.

Andhra Pradesh has the third highest case load in the country, and accounts for nearly 9% of the country’s tally. The State’s death toll is at eighth position nationwide.

On the bright side, the number of daily recoveries is rising with each day. In the past week, nearly 40,000 patients have been discharged, and 5,786 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours alone. The total number of recoveries now stands at 88,672 which puts the recovery rate at 53.23%. There are 76,377 persons currently undergoing treatment.

East Godavari reported 1,113 new cases — the highest daily count among the districts — while West Godavari reported 11 deaths, the highest death toll among the districts.

The single-day tallies of the districts are as follows: East Godavari (1,113 cases, 2 deaths), Visakhapatnam (1049 cases, 9 deaths), Anantapur (953 cases, 2 deaths), Vizianagaram (677 cases, 4 deaths), Kurnool (602 cases, 3 deaths), Kadapa (576 cases, 2 deaths), Guntur (573 cases, 2 deaths), Nellore (500 cases, 7 deaths), Srikakulam (495 cases, 7 deaths), West Godavari (440 cases, 11 deaths), Prakasam (354 cases, 8 deaths), Chittoor (240 cases, 3 deaths) and Krishna (240 cases, 3 deaths).

The district-wise case-loads are as follows: East Godavari (23,314), Kurnool (19,679), Anantapur (17,476), Guntur (16,881), Visakhapatnam (14,196), West Godavari (13,794), Chittoor (12,348), Kadapa (9,395), Nellore (8,823), Srikakulam (8,012), Krishna (7,819), Prakasam (6,317) and Vizianagaram (5,637).

So far, 21.10 lakh samples have been tested overall in the State, with 45,516 samples being tested in the last 24 hours. The tests per million ratio has gone up to 39,530 while the positivity rate of the tests increased to 7.89%. The mortality rate of COVID is at 0.92%.