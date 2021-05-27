Daily cases fewer than 1,500, first time in May

The district reported 1,434 new cases on Thursday, taking the total caseload to 1,33,930.

This is the first time in May that the daily number of cases has fallen below 1,500. The last time that this happened was on April 30, when the district reported 1,358 cases.

Daily recoveries outnumbered infections once again. As many as 2,182 persons who were undergoing treatment for the virus have recovered in the last 24 hours.

The district saw 11 more persons succumbing to the virus, taking the total count to 874.

It may be noted that the district saw 54,014 infections and 263 deaths due to COVID-19 in the second wave in this month alone.

The number of recoveries stands at 1,14,887, while the active cases slightly declined to 18,169.