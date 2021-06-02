Andhra Pradesh

Daily cases below 1,000 for third day in a row

A health worker sanitising an ambulance after dropping off a patient at the COVID ward of King George Hospital, in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

The district reported 844 new cases on Wednesday, making it the third day in a row that fewer than 1,000 cases were reported in a single day.

The active caseload declined to 12,252 after 1,369 persons who had contracted the virus tested negative on Wednesday. The total caseload of the district now stands at 1,39,513.

The death toll increased to 923 after six persons succumbed to the virus.

According to the COVID-19 update released by the health department, the number of recoveries rose to 1,26,338. Around 28,000 people suffering from COVID have recovered in the last two weeks.


