Daikin's new plant at Sri City to begin production from mid-2023

The plant can produce over 10 lakh AC units per year, says company official

Daikin Airconditioning India's manufacturing unit being set up at a cost of ₹1,000 crore at Sri City in Nellore district is going to become operational around mid-2023, said Regional Director (South) N.K. Rao.

Addressing a press conference on the launch of new Daikin products and plans of their new manufacturing unit in Andhra Pradesh, Mr. Rao said that Daikin was setting up its third manufacturing unit in India at the Sri City in about 100 acres, which is larger than its first unit in Jaipur.

Mr. Rao said Daikin was going to manufacture AC components like compressors and printed circuit boards for the first time in the country at the plant where over 10 lakh units per year could be produced annually for the Indian market and for export to the Middle East and Africa, he said.

The plant was expected to provide about 4,000 jobs in the first phase and scale up production capacity and employee strength with more investment in the second phase, he said.

Mr. Rao said Daikin has released its latest U series ACs with higher power efficiency, dew clean technology, and the highest Indian Seasonal Energy Efficiency Ratio (ISEER star rating) of 6.2 star.

Deputy General Manager, Branch Operations (Telangana and Andhra Pradesh), K. Ganesh Rao and others were present.