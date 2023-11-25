Daida eco-park, Macherla Nagaravanam to get facelift soon, says forest official

November 25, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - GUNTUR

Palnadu Forest Department has resolved to provide better facilities for tourists at Daida eco-park and Macherla Nagaravanam. It has also sanctioned permission for a road to be laid between Durgi and Minchalapadu.

N. Ramachandra Rao, Palnadu District Forest Officer, told The Hindu on November 25 (Saturday) that they have been planning to provide infrastructure facilities for tourists at Daida Eco-park with the support of donations and funds. He said that the department has been planning to construct pagodas, restrooms, night halt facilities, and a yoga centre and improve the greenery here.

Mr. Rao also visited the proposed Macherla Nagaravanam, where the department would plant saplings and develop a children’s play area, a walking track, an open gym, a yoga centre, a trekking route, adventure sports and gazebos.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the same day, he inspected the Durgi-Minchalapadu path where a road is proposed to be developed. The Panchayat Department has proposed to develop a 1.5 km road and requested permission under Forest Protection Act, 1980. After verifying the proposal, the DFO sanctioned a tar road there.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.