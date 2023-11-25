HamberMenu
Daida eco-park, Macherla Nagaravanam to get facelift soon, says forest official

Palnadu District Forest Officer says that the department also sanctioned permission for a road to be laid between Durgi and Minchalapadu

November 25, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - GUNTUR

Sambasiva Rao M.
Palnadu District Forest Officer N. Ramachandra Rao inspecting the Durgi-Minchalapadu pathway on Saturday.

Palnadu District Forest Officer N. Ramachandra Rao inspecting the Durgi-Minchalapadu pathway on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Palnadu Forest Department has resolved to provide better facilities for tourists at Daida eco-park and Macherla Nagaravanam. It has also sanctioned permission for a road to be laid between Durgi and Minchalapadu.

N. Ramachandra Rao, Palnadu District Forest Officer, told The Hindu on November 25 (Saturday) that they have been planning to provide infrastructure facilities for tourists at Daida Eco-park with the support of donations and funds. He said that the department has been planning to construct pagodas, restrooms, night halt facilities, and a yoga centre and improve the greenery here. 

Mr. Rao also visited the proposed Macherla Nagaravanam, where the department would plant saplings and develop a children’s play area, a walking track, an open gym, a yoga centre, a trekking route, adventure sports and gazebos. 

On the same day, he inspected the Durgi-Minchalapadu path where a road is proposed to be developed. The Panchayat Department has proposed to develop a 1.5 km road and requested permission under Forest Protection Act, 1980. After verifying the proposal, the DFO sanctioned a tar road there. 

