Daggubati Purandeswari takes part in meeting addressed by J. P. Nadda in Hyderabad 

July 10, 2023 03:45 am | Updated 02:07 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP Andhra Pradesh unit president-elect Daggubati Purandeswari participated in a meeting of the party leaders from the southern States addressed by party national president J.P. Nadda in Hyderabad on July 10.

The meeting was intended to draw up a strategy for the upcoming general elections.

Also Read | Purandeswari to take charge as A.P. BJP president on July 13

Mr. Nadda spoke about the ways to counter the regional parties as the BJP aimed at making a mark in States such as Andhra Pradesh where it has nil representation in the Legislative Assembly and depleted strength in the Council.

Ms. Purandeswari’s leadership is expected to give a new lease of life to the party in Andhra Pradesh. She is scheduled to take charge in Vijayawada on July 13.

