ADVERTISEMENT

Daggubati Purandeswari takes part in meeting addressed by J. P. Nadda in Hyderabad 

July 10, 2023 03:45 am | Updated 02:07 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The meeting was intended to draw up a strategy for the upcoming general elections

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Daggubati Purandeswari, the newly appointed president of the Andhra Pradesh unit of the BJP, met party’s national president J.P. Nadda in New Delhi last week. | Photo Credit: ANI

BJP Andhra Pradesh unit president-elect Daggubati Purandeswari participated in a meeting of the party leaders from the southern States addressed by party national president J.P. Nadda in Hyderabad on July 10. 

The meeting was intended to draw up a strategy for the upcoming general elections. 

Also Read | Purandeswari to take charge as A.P. BJP president on July 13

Mr. Nadda spoke about the ways to counter the regional parties as the BJP aimed at making a mark in States such as Andhra Pradesh where it has nil representation in the Legislative Assembly and depleted strength in the Council. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Purandeswari’s leadership is expected to give a new lease of life to the party in Andhra Pradesh. She is scheduled to take charge in Vijayawada on July 13. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US