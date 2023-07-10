HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Daggubati Purandeswari takes part in meeting addressed by J. P. Nadda in Hyderabad 

The meeting was intended to draw up a strategy for the upcoming general elections

July 10, 2023 03:45 am | Updated 03:45 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Daggubati Purandeswari, the newly appointed president of the Andhra Pradesh unit of the BJP, met party’s national president J.P. Nadda in New Delhi last week.

Daggubati Purandeswari, the newly appointed president of the Andhra Pradesh unit of the BJP, met party’s national president J.P. Nadda in New Delhi last week. | Photo Credit: ANI

BJP Andhra Pradesh unit president-elect Daggubati Purandeswari participated in a meeting of the party leaders from the southern States addressed by party national president J.P. Nadda in Hyderabad on July 10. 

The meeting was intended to draw up a strategy for the upcoming general elections. 

Also Read | Purandeswari to take charge as A.P. BJP president on July 13

Mr. Nadda spoke about the ways to counter the regional parties as the BJP aimed at making a mark in States such as Andhra Pradesh where it has nil representation in the Legislative Assembly and depleted strength in the Council. 

Ms. Purandeswari’s leadership is expected to give a new lease of life to the party in Andhra Pradesh. She is scheduled to take charge in Vijayawada on July 13. 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.