Daggubati Purandeswari hails Aditya L-1 as great success 

September 02, 2023 03:15 pm | Updated 03:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari said in a message on social media platform that the successful launch of Aditya L-1 solar mission was yet another remarkable achievement of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

She expressed happiness that the solar mission followed the phenomenal achievement of Chandrayaan-3 that is aimed at studying the moon’s hitherto unexplored south pole.

Focus has since shifted to decoding the mysteries of the Sun and the success of Aditya L-1 was truly inspiring for the country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The dedicated scientists of ISRO have consistently delivered outstanding results, positioning India as a prominent global player in the field of space research,” Ms. Purandeswari added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT