Daggubati Purandeswari hails Aditya L-1 as great success 

Daggubati Purandeswari expressed happiness that the solar mission followed the phenomenal achievement of Chandrayaan-3 that is aimed at studying the moon’s hitherto unexplored south pole.

September 02, 2023 03:15 pm | Updated 03:15 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Daggubati Purandeswari. File

Daggubati Purandeswari. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari said in a message on social media platform that the successful launch of Aditya L-1 solar mission was yet another remarkable achievement of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). 

She expressed happiness that the solar mission followed the phenomenal achievement of Chandrayaan-3 that is aimed at studying the moon’s hitherto unexplored south pole.

Focus has since shifted to decoding the mysteries of the Sun and the success of Aditya L-1 was truly inspiring for the country. 

“The dedicated scientists of ISRO have consistently delivered outstanding results, positioning India as a prominent global player in the field of space research,” Ms. Purandeswari added.

