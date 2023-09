September 09, 2023 11:18 am | Updated 11:18 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari condemned the arrest of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

In a message on the social media platform, Ms. Purandeswari said it was deplorable to detain Mr. Naidu without serving proper notices and mentioning his name in the FIR. “The police have apparently not followed the procedures, which is not fair,” she observed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.