September 09, 2023 11:18 am | Updated 11:18 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari condemned the arrest of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president and former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu.

In a message on the social media platform, Ms. Purandeswari said it was deplorable to detain Mr. Naidu without serving proper notices and mentioning his name in the FIR. “The police have apparently not followed the procedures, which is not fair,” she observed.