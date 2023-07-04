ADVERTISEMENT

Daggubati Purandeswari appointed as new BJP Andhra Pradesh unit president

July 04, 2023 03:50 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Earlier today, former BJP State president Somu Veerraju was asked to tender his resignation by the higher authority in the party

G.V.R. Subba Rao

New Andhra Pradesh unit president for BJP Daggubati Purandeswari. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@@PurandeswariBJP

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on July 4 announced Daggubati Purandeswari as the new Andhra Pradesh State unit president. Earlier today, former BJP State president Somu Veerraju was asked to tender his resignation by the higher authority in the party.

J. P Nadda conveyed to Mr. Veerraju that the party would accommodate him in a suitable position.

The BJP reportedly decided to appoint a new face as the general elections were slated to be held in about 9 months from now.

More so, the party had received complaints from the State leaders about Mr. Veerraju.

