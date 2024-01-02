GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Dadi Veerabhadra Rao quits YSRCP, decides to return to TDP

The former four-time MLA, who wields a strong influence in Anakapalli district, Veerabhadra Rao says he, along with his son and followers, will be meeting TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu in Vijayawada on January 3

January 02, 2024 07:55 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

B. Madhugopal
Dadi Veerabhdra Rao

Dadi Veerabhdra Rao | Photo Credit: File Photo

In a big jolt to the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), senior leader Dadi Veerabhadra Rao resigned from the party on January 2 (Tuesday).

Mr. Veerabhadra Rao wrote a letter to this effect to party president and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Mr. Veerabadhra Rao wields a strong influence in the North Andhra region, particularly in Anakapalli district. He was elected as MLA on the TDP ticket for four terms in 1985, 1989, 1994 and 1999.

He had quit the TDP in 2013 and joined the YSRCP hoping to get the party ticket in the 2014 elections, but was denied the same. He had resigned from the party in 2015 and remained inactive in politics for about four years.

Mr. Veerabadhra Rao had returned to the YSRCP before the 2019 elections hoping to get the party ticket from Anakapalli. He was not only denied the party ticket but was also not given any prominent position in the party.

“I am disillusioned with the style of functioning of the party leaders such as V. Vijaya Sai Reddy, Y.V. Subba Reddy and Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy. It is an unpleasant experience in the YSRCP,” Mr. Veerabhadra Rao told The Hindu.

“TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu has invited me to the join the party. I am going to meet him in Vijayawada tomorrow (Wednesday) along with my son Ratnakar and followers,” he added.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / state politics / Telugu Desam Party / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.