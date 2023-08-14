ADVERTISEMENT

Dacoits loot passengers in Hyderabad Express around midnight

August 14, 2023 03:25 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

A six-member dacoit team intercepted Hyderabad Express between Ulavapadu and Tettu stations around 1:30 a.m. by tampering the signal, on August 14.

They entered the Hyderabad-Chennai train, created panic among the passengers and looted the passengers. However, nobody was injured in the incident.

In another incident, the same gang also tried to rob the passengers of the Charminar Express. The alert police, who were present in the moving train, prevented the dacoits from boarding the train.

Robbers pelted stones on the train and escaped into the dark, said the South Central Railway (SCR) officials.

Following a complaint, the police registered a case and launched a hunt to nab the robber gang.

