Dacoit gang busted, five held

Police Commissioner Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao presenting the arrested persons in a robbery case before the media at Vuyyur in Vijayawada on Tuesday.

VIJAYAWADA

18 February 2020 22:48 IST

All the accused are natives of Tenali in Guntur district

A gang, involved in several robberies, was busted at Boddapadu in Thotlavallur mandal in Krishna district on Tuesday. The police arrested five persons and recovered 22 grams of gold, an I phone, gloves, and other material from their possession.

The five, all natives of Tenali in Guntur district, committed a robbery in a house in December last in Miryalguda after tying the hands of a couple.

The gang members earlier underwent conviction in the robberies committed in Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, said Vijayawada Police Commissioner Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.

Giving the details of the arrests at a press conference at Vuyyur police station on Tuesday, the Police Commissioner said the gang members – Pala Shiva alias Rajesh (alias Srinivas and Shiva Shankar), Mekala Yesu, Doddi Pothu Raju, Penumaka Mahesh and Pala Venu – gained entry into the house of a realtor, Naga Rajanikanth, at Katuru village in the limits of Vurrur Rural police station in the night of February 10.

They threatened Rajanikanth and his wife with lethal weapons, tied their hands back, took away 62 grams of gold, some cash and a mobile phone from them. The gang was staying in a rented a house at Boddapadu village and were committing offences.

The dog squad and clues team, which visited the spot, traced the accused.

Deputy Commissioners of Police Harshavardhan Raju and D. Koteswara Rao formed special teams and nabbed the gang members. The accused conducted ‘recce’ before committing the offence, Mr. Tirumala Rao said.

Pat for officials

The Police Commissioner appreciated Assistant Commissioners of Police K. Srinivasa Rao and K. Surendranath and other officials for nabbing the accused.