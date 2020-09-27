Dacoit gang busted, 21 held

Cash, vehicles, mobile phones and pistol seized

The Kadapa police on Sunday nabbed as many as 21 persons of Kadapa and Anantapur districts, and seized cash, a pistol, ammunition, a car, three motorbikes and fifteen mobile phones, at two different locations at Brahmanapalle and Hatyarala villages in the district.

Acting on a tip-off that a gang was on the prowl on the Rajampeta-Rayachoti road, Superintendent of Police K.K.N. Anbhurajan formed a special party with police personnel from Rajampeta, Pullampeta, Ontimitta and Nandalur. In the early hours, six youths were taken into custody at Brahmanapalle, while moving suspiciously. After interrogation, 15 more were nabbed at Hatyarala.

Senior police officials said that the youth were under the influence of a self-styled godman in Anantapur, who used to perform occult practices. On his advice, the youth used to focus on houses of realtors, financiers, couple living in isolated spots and elderly couple. During strikes, the youth used to brandish pistol to terrify the families. Recently, the youth had attacked the house at Ballery in Karnataka, after the godman informed them that its owner was in possession of ₹150 crore worth gold. However, the gang found nothing from the house. Similarly, the youth split into groups and had committed similar offences in Anantapur, Kadapa and Tirupati.

Interestingly, several members of the gang were educated, having studied B. Tech, MCA and management courses.

A case was registered and the accused were sent for remand.