Dabur India, NGOs conduct mega plantation drive in Prakasam district

A mega plantation drive and farmers training programme was conducted in Prakasam district by Dabur India Limited, NGOs — Centre for International Forestry Research and World Agroforestry (CIFOR-ICRAF) and Janakalyan Welfare Society (JKWS) on Thursday. Nearly 50 farmers participated in the training programme and over 1,000 saplings of red sanders, jamun and amla were planted.

This initiative was aimed to empower rural communities by promoting sustainable cultivation practices and income generation for farmers, while also contributing to environmental conservation. The programme was organized by the JKWS and sponsored by Dabur India Limited and the CIFOR-ICRAF.

Ajith Chonachalam, State coordinator for Andhra Pradesh, CIFOR-ICRAF India, Dr. Surendra Bhagat, principal scientist at Dabur India Limited, New Delhi, Kishore, president of JKWS, and Trinadha Reddy, a national award-winning progressive farmer, were present at the event.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.