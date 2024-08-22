GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Dabur India, NGOs conduct mega plantation drive in Prakasam district

Published - August 22, 2024 07:05 pm IST - ONGOLE

The Hindu Bureau

A mega plantation drive and farmers training programme was conducted in Prakasam district by Dabur India Limited, NGOs — Centre for International Forestry Research and World Agroforestry (CIFOR-ICRAF) and Janakalyan Welfare Society (JKWS) on Thursday. Nearly 50 farmers participated in the training programme and over 1,000 saplings of red sanders, jamun and amla were planted.

This initiative was aimed to empower rural communities by promoting sustainable cultivation practices and income generation for farmers, while also contributing to environmental conservation. The programme was organized by the JKWS and sponsored by Dabur India Limited and the CIFOR-ICRAF.

Ajith Chonachalam, State coordinator for Andhra Pradesh, CIFOR-ICRAF India, Dr. Surendra Bhagat, principal scientist at Dabur India Limited, New Delhi, Kishore, president of JKWS, and Trinadha Reddy, a national award-winning progressive farmer, were present at the event.

