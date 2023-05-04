ADVERTISEMENT

DA case: Asst. Registrar sent to judicial remand till May 17

May 04, 2023 06:59 am | Updated 06:59 am IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Deputy Superintendent of Police J. Siva Narayana Swamy has said that Department of Cooperation Assistant Registrar P. Sujatha, who was arrested in a disproportionate asset case, was sent to judicial remand till May 17 by the Special Police Establishment (SPE) and Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) Court. The ACB sleuths searched her house on Tuesday and found assets worth ₹4 crore (market value) disprotionate to her known sources of income. A case was registered on Tuesday night.

