D-Pattas for ‘Lanka land’ to be issued in Krishna, Guntur, West Godavari and East Godavari districts in Andhra Pradesh

The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to issue D-Pattas to the people who are enjoying the government ‘Lanka lands’ in the undivided Krishna, Guntur, East Godavari and West Godavari districts. D-Pattas for government wasteland are issued to landless poor for agricultural purpose.

Amending the G.O. 970, dated August 25, 1976, the government has issued the G.O. 799 recently. As per the G.O. 799, “whoever is in peaceful possession” and enjoyment of ‘A’ and ‘B’ categories of lanka lands, would be issued D-Pattas. The government has formed committees comprising the Joint Collector concerned, Revenue Divisional Officer concerned and River Conservator (Executive Engineer) for the puspose.

According to the information, all eligible Sivai Jamadars would be accorded priority while assigning the Lanka lands as per rules. After accommodating all eligible Sivai Jamadars, 50 % of the land would have to be assigned to SC and ST farmers. Of the remaining 50%, two-thirds would be given to be Backward Class farmers, while the rest would be assigned to landless poor farmers belonging to other classes.

As per the amended Government Orders, the district Collector concerned would be Patta issuing authority in these cases after approval of the Assignment Committee. For the ‘C’ Category of Lanka lands, the lease would be granted for up to five years by the Collectors, says the G.O. 799.

Subsequently, the revenue and water resources department officials are working on the Lanka lands for assigning them to eligible farmers. Necessary guidelines to the respective district Collectors have already been issued. The guidelines includes the conversion of C category Lanka lands to B Category Lanka lands to enable them to take necessary action in such matters.

The respective department officials are conducting an enumeration of the Lanka lands in the undivided Krishna, Guntur, West Godavari and East Godavari districts. The possession of land would be determined based on the statements of surrounding farmers and local enquiry under Panchanama. No claim would be rejected without conducting the local enquiry with the neighbouring farmers, the officials say.

