D. El.Ed examination to be held in August

The Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed.) first year exams for the 2018-20 batch will be held in August, a statement issued by the Director of Government Examinations said on Wednesday.

The failed candidates of the previous batch are eligible to appear for the exams . The last date for payment of fee to the principals concerned without late fee is June 10 while the last date for submission of the fee by the principals is June 11.

The last date for payment of exam fee by candidates to their principals with a late fee of ₹ 50 is June 15 and the last date for the principals is June 16. The following is the fee structure for both regular and once failed candidates: For four to six subjects - ₹ 250, for three subjects- ₹ 175, for two subjects - ₹ 150 and for one subject, it is ₹125.