Cycone Nivar | Colonies in Kadiri in Anantapur district inundated following rain

Seven mandals in the district recorded between 13 mm and 26 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending 8.30 a.m. on Thursday.

Cyclone Nivar, which crossed the Tamil Nadu coast at 2.30 a.m. on November 26, brought heavy rains to the south and southeastern parts of Anantapur district leading to the inundation of many areas, including the low-lying areas in Kadiri town.

Water entered houses in Sharaf Narayana Rao street in Kadiri town in the district following heavy rain in the early hours of Thursday and Kadiri mandal recorded 17.4 mm of rain in 24 hours till Thursday morning.

Kadiri municipal commissioner K. Pramila, Kadiri Police personnel and Tahisildar visited the colony and supervised the clearing of clogged drains to ensure free flow of water.

“We have deployed sanitation staff all over the town to clear drains so that no inundation takes place,” Ms. Pramila told The Hindu.

Meanwhile, command control centres at all mandal headquarters are functional and people can get in touch with officials in case of a contingency.

The other mandals that received heavy rain were Nambulapulakunta (26.6 mm), Gandlapenta (22 mm), Tanakal (17.2 mm), Nallacheruvu (15.2 mm), Talupula (14.2 mm), and Amadugur (12.8 mm). 33 mandals out of 63 received good rainfall in Anantapur.

The district on an average received 3.3 mm of rain and a total of 205.2 mm, the data from rain gauges given by Chief Planning Officer Challa Premachandra said. Against the 33 mm normal rainfall for November, the district has received only 18.2 mm so far this month.