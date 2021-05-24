Cyclone Yaas to have mild impact on A.P., says Jagan

VIJAYAWADA

24 May 2021 23:22 IST

Attends video-conference with Amit Shah

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday said that Andhra Pradesh is expected to be spared much of the impact of an impending cyclone named Yaas, which is likely to make landfall along the West Bengal-Odisha coast on Wednesday.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy put forth his observation during a video-conference with Union Home Minister Amit Shah, which was also attended by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, and Andaman & Nicobar Lieutenant Governor Devendra Kumar Joshi on Monday.

During the conference, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said that going by the movement of the cyclone, its impact on Andhra Pradesh was not expected to be severe. However, the State government remained on high alert to face any contingency, he said.

In a review meeting later, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy instructed officials to take steps to mitigate the impact of the cyclone which, as per latest reports, was heading towards West Bengal.

The officials informed the Chief Minister that they have alerted authorities of Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts regarding the impending cyclone.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to ensure that COVID patients did not face any problems and that there are no disruptions in the supply of oxygen and electricity to hospitals.

He suggested that alternative sources of oxygen be arranged in case supplies from plants in Odisha are cut off due to the cyclone.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, DGP Gautam Sawang, Principal Secretary A.K. Singhal (Health) and M.T. Krishna Babu (Transport) were among those present.