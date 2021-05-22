Cyclone Yaas: Navy and Coast Guard ready for rescue and relief

Visakhapatnam

22 May 2021 17:46 IST

Eight flood relief teams and four diving teams are positioned in Odisha and West Bengal

With the low-pressure area in the North Andaman Sea likely to intensify as cyclonic storm Yaas during the next 24 hours over the Bay of Bengal and move in the North Westerly direction and likely to cross the coast between North Odisha and West Bengal around May 26, Indian Navy is closely monitoring the movement of the storm.

Headquarters, Eastern Naval Command, and Naval Officers-in-Charge in West Bengal and Odisha area have carried out preparatory activities to combat the effects of Cyclone Yaas and are in constant liaison with the State administrations for rendering assistance.

Advertising

Advertising

As part of the preparedness, eight flood relief teams and four diving teams are positioned in Odisha and West Bengal to augment the existing resources.

Four naval ships are on standby with Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), diving, and medical teams to render assistance in the most affected areas along the Odisha and West Bengal coast. Naval aircraft are kept ready at Naval Air Stations, INS Dega at Visakhapatnam and INS Rajali near Chennai to undertake aerial survey of the most affected areas, casualty evacuation, and airdrop relief material as required.

Indian Coast Guard on the East Coast is also geared up to meet the likely challenges from the developing cyclonic storm.

The Coast Guard Eastern Seaboard has initiated pre-emptive measures by stationing ships and aircraft on the Eastern Seaboard.

Coastal Radar Station in the States/UTs of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal are continuously relaying messages on MMB radio both in English and vernacular languages to alert merchant vessels, fishing boats, fisheries survey vessels, scientific research vessels, oil rigs, accommodation barges, support vessels operating in Offshore Development Areas (ODAs).

Though a fishing ban has been enforced on the east coast of India, CG ships and aircraft at sea are broadcasting weather warnings to fishermen who may be operating at sea and directing them to return to the nearest harbour for safety. Ships at anchorage have also been advised to monitor weather and take necessary shelter as safety measures.