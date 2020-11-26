Cyclone Nivar triggers rainfall in Krishna district

VIJAYAWADA

26 November 2020 12:58 IST

Several parts of Krishna district, including Vijayawada city, received light to moderate rainfall following the landfall of severe cyclonic storm Nivar during the intervening night of November 25 and 26.

The district received an average rainfall of 9 mm as of 8.30 a.m. on Thursday. Mundinepalli mandal received the highest rainfall of 25.6 mm followed by Bantumilli (25.4 mm), Nagayalanka (25.4 mm) and Pedana (22.4 mm), all close to the coast. Vijayawada recorded 9.4 mm rainfall through the night.

A similar weather condition is likely to persist on Thursday. Heavy rainfall is likely to occur in isolated places in the district as per the IMD forecast.

Meanwhile, continuous rain caused inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians in many parts of Vijayawada city. Veerulapadu, Tiruvuru, Penuganchiprolu and Gampalagudem received no rainfall while other mandals received very light rainfall.