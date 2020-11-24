Cyclone Nivar: Officials on high alert

Officials in the district were asked to be on alert and make all the required arrangements to mitigate crop damage and loss of life and property in view of the impending Cyclone Nivar which is expected to cause heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in the district on November 25 and 26.

District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz conducted a review meeting with officials on Tuesday following a video-conference with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Officials of Agriculture, R&B, Panchayat Raj, Municipal, Revenue and other departments were asked to take precautions considering the recent rains and floods.

Mr. Imtiaz said that helplines have been set up for people to contact officials. At the Machilipatnam Collectorate, a control room with helpline number 0867-252572 has been set up. Similarly, control rooms were set up at the Collector’s Camp Office (0866-2474805) in Vijayawada, Sub-Collector Officer (0866-257454) in Vijayawada, Sub-Collector Officer (08656-232717) in Nuzvid, RDO office (08672-252486) in Bandar and RDO Office (08674-243697) in Gudivada.