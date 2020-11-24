Andhra Pradesh

Cyclone Nivar: Fishermen told to remain ashore

Srikakulam and Vizianagaram district administrations on Tuesday raised their guard in anticipation of Cyclone Nivar making landfall along the Tamil Nadu coast.

The district administrations are anticipating moderate to heavy rains according to a forecast issued by the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

Vizianagaram Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal directed the Fisheries Department to advise fishermen in Pusapatirega and Bhogapuram mandals not to venture out to sea in the next couple of days, as they might face adverse weather if they sail for long distances towards south-coastal areas for fishing.

Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas, who reviewed the situation, asked officials to set up a control room if necessary. The fishermen had already been asked not to venture into the sea for the next couple of days.

