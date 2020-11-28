Cyclone Nivar | A.P. CM announces ₹5 lakh ex-gratia to the kin of eight deceased

Crop loss estimates to be ready by December 15

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced an ex-gratia of ₹5 lakh to the next of kin of the eight persons who died due to the impact of Cyclone Nivar in the State. Of the eight, six belonged to Chittoor district and two to Kadapa.

Mr. Reddy arrived at the Renigunta airport here on Saturday from where he conducted an aerial survey over the three contiguous districts of Chittoor, SPSR Nellore and Kadapa that had borne the brunt of the cyclone. He watched the fields and residential localities that remained submerged under water and gave instructions to the respective district Collectors to arrange ex-gratia payment at the earliest, without having to wait for formalities. Similarly, he directed the officials to get the crop loss estimated and submit a report by December 15.

After the Chief Minister departed, the Deputy Chief Ministers K. Narayanaswamy, S.B. Amzath Basha, Cabinet Ministers Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy (Panchayat Raj) and Anil Kumar Yadav (Irrigation) gave specific directions to the official machinery to expedite the estimation process.

Speaking to the media later, they explained that the Government would immediately focus on relief and restoration in the short term and also study the long term plans needed to address similar situations in future. Mr. Basha said the reasons behind the release of excess water from Araniar and Pincha projects and the need to expand their capacity at a minimal cost to ensure higher storage would be seriously pursued.

“The capacity of the Pincha project will be increased to store 2 TMC and Annamayya project to 10 TMC so as to make use of such flood water. The irrigation officials have been instructed to this effect to prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPR)”, he said.

Mr. Basha said that horticulture, paddy and Bengal gram crops had suffered huge losses due to inundation, but added that the details would be shared after proper estimation. “The Chief Minister has instructed the officials to take a humane view of the issue and see that no farmer is left with tears in his eyes”, he said, in response to a query on the quantum of support expected.

On the Buggavanka stream passing through Kadapa city that had flooded low-lying several colonies, he said Mr. Reddy had immediately sanctioned ₹39 crore for completing the revetment wall and also for its further extension.

Member of Parliament (Chittoor) N. Reddeppa, Collectors Bharat N. Gupta (Chittoor), Ch. Hari Kiran (Kadapa) and Chakradhar Babu (Nellore), DIG of Police (Ananthapuram range) Kanthi Rana Tata, Superintendents of Police Avula Ramesh Reddy (Tirupati urban) and S. Senthil Kumar (Chittoor), MCT Commissioner P.S. Gireesha were among those who extended a warm farewell to the Chief Minister at the airport.